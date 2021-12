Gloria Maxine Wright, 81, of Knoxdale, passed away at home on Monday, December 20, 2021. She was born at home in Punxsutawney on February 3, 1940, a daughter of the late Gary W. Bish and Iva Irene (Martin) Bish. On April 20, 1956, she married Kenneth Eugene Wright. She will be remembered as a loving and patient wife to her […]

