State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of disorderly conduct Dec. 13 on Michlin Avenue in Pike Township. As a result of a noise complaint, a 30-year-old female was cited through the district court.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred Oct. 16 along the Woodland-Bigler Highway in Bradford Township. During a traffic stop, a Chicago, Ill. man was allegedly found in possession of a personal amount of marijuana. He was also suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending toxicology results.
- State police received a report of theft/fraud Dec. 13 on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township. During the incident, someone allegedly used the victim’s information to file an unemployment claim. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of theft Oct. 1 on Bilger’s Rocks Road in Pike Township. During the incident, someone allegedly used the victim’s business credit card to make personal purchases totaling $2,651.18.
- State police received a report of an alleged rape/assault that occurred in the Coalport area in 2018. The victim told troopers that an unknown male put a mask over her eyes and led her to an unknown area at gunpoint where he raped her. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
State police at Rockview
- State police reported a drug-related DUI on Dec. 14 on East College Avenue in College Township, Centre County. As a result, a 35-year-old Winburne man was arrested and charged through the district court.
- State police received a report of theft of lost property Dec. 14 on East Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. According to state police, a settlement check belonging to a Houtzdale woman was delivered to a Huntingdon County woman. She was wanted by Huntingdon Probation and authorities made an attempt to locate her. As a result, the check was received and placed into evidence at Huntingdon PSP until it’s picked up by the owner.