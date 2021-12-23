Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Business Manager. Position Available March 1, 2022. Requirements: Bachelors Degree in Business Administration, Business Management Accounting, or related field – MBA preferred. Minimum 3 years experience in the financial field, business management, and administrative functions. Strong interpersonal and communication skills. Demonstrated decision-making and problem-solving abilities. Salary commensurate with experience and education. […]

