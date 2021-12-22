<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Highlights of this day in history: Uprising topples Romania's Nicolae Ceausescu; Richard Reid tries to light explosives in his shoes on Miami flight; French army officer Alfred Dreyfus convicted of treason; Pop star Madonna marries Guy Ritchie.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<!-- code from Primis - Associated Press - Syndication - gantdaily.com -->\n<script type="text\/javascript" language="javascript" src="https:\/\/live.primis.tech\/live\/liveView.php?s=100578&vp_content=embed1ebf93nkoxlt&cbuster=%%CACHEBUSTER%%"><\/script>\n<!-- code from Primis -->\n\n<!-- \/wp:html -->