BELLWOOD — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team handed homestanding Bellwood Antis a 39-27 loss and raised their record to 7-1 heading into the Christmas and New Year’s break.

Each team managed three pins and a regular decision, the match being decided by the visitor’s ability to fill a fuller team and had three forfeit victories to one for the home team.

The match started at 152 and Bellwood held a 27-15 lead at one point, but the Tide earned two falls and picked up two forfeits over the final four weights to tie the match at 27 and eventually set the final at 39-27.

Picking up falls for the Tide were Jake Carfley (8-0 overall) at 126, Nik Fegert (5-2) at 145, and Chase Irwin (4-4) at 172.

Logan Aughenbaugh (6-2) had a 6-0 shutout at 160.

Receiving forfeits were Damian Brady (8-0) at 106, Ryder Kuklinskie (8-0) at 132, and Mitchell Sutika (1-0) at 138.

The Tide will travel to Houtzdale on January 6 for a big match against local rival Mo Valley Black Knights in their next mat action..