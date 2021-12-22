DUBOIS – Sandy Township Supervisor Jim Jeffers was wished a happy retirement at Monday night’s township meeting.

Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh presented Jeffers with a glass clock, commemorating his 20 years of service as a supervisor.

Jeffers will be replaced by Supervisor-elect Barry Abbott starting in January.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege of mine to represent Sandy Township residents,” said Jeffers.

Sandy Township had cookies and other sweets as part of a small retirement party after the meeting.

Also, on Monday night, the township reported it was awarded two grants. First, Arbaugh said it received $200,000 to assist with consolidation costs, such as legal services.

On Thursday, Arbaugh said township officials will begin interviewing solicitors to work with the consolidation committee.

The township received a second grant totaling $145,000 towards air emission reductions, specifically vehicles.

The township will purchase two new dump trucks for an estimated $200,000 but will be reimbursed $145,000, resulting in a total cost of $60,000.

The new dump trucks are expected to use around 300 fewer gallons of diesel fuel a year, which is one-third of the current fuel usage.