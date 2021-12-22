CLEARFIELD – Jerry Kaufield, manager of the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport and David Schultz, chairman of the airport authority, encouraged the township supervisors on Tuesday night to reexamine their allocation to the airport’s budget for 2022.

Kaufield mentioned that many local businesses, such as Continental Carbonic and Rural King, bring their higher-level employees into the area throughout the year, which boosts the economy of Clearfield.

The township supervisors said they would look into it for them.

A quote from Tel-Power was submitted to change the street light at Woodland Road and U.S. Route 322 to an LED light. The quote was for $2,888. The supervisors agreed more research should be done.

Judy Duncan will also be appointed to an auditor position for the township.

There was a discussion to install a 90-watt LED street light on Industrial Park Road near the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

The township supervisors voted to table the discussion for the time being.

The township’s reorganizational meeting is set for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The regular township meeting will follow.