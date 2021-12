Jeannine Anne Barger, 64, of Clearfield, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at her home. She was born December 6, 1957 in Clearfield, the daughter of Gordon and Lois (Narehood) Shifter. Mrs. Barger was a graduate of Clearfield High School, Class of 1975. At the age of 16, Jeannine starting working at the Progress, first at the counter and then […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jeannine-anne-barger/