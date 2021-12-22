Content :

Lower temperatures usually mean higher bills, but it doesn’t have to be that way. From upgrading your insulation to switching your holiday lights to LEDs, here’s how to reduce your energy bill during the winter.

Stay Warm Without the Heater

The go-to move when snow starts to fall is cranking up the thermostat. While this does a good job of heating your home, it also sends your energy bills into the stratosphere. We recommend setting your thermostat a few degrees lower and opting for sweaters and socks instead of higher heat.

Remember, we’re talking about a few degrees. If you lower your heating too much, you risk freezing your home’s pipes! The optimal setting is 68 degrees, so don’t send your thermostat into freefall. With cozy clothes and warm blankets, you’ll enjoy the toasty sensation that winter demands without the sky-high energy bill.

Upgrade Your Insulation

Whether you keep your thermostat at a conservative temperature or not, you may be losing several degrees of warmth to poor insulation. If you have big windows that aren’t properly insulated, your heater needs to work extra hard to keep your house warm.

Thankfully, there’s a solution: add extra insulation to your windows with plastic window film. This temporary insulation slows down heat loss and is easy to install and take down when the weather improves.

Use LEDs for Your Decorations

Incandescent Christmas lights may be the tradition, but they are devastating to your wallet. There’s no need to eschew the holiday cheer, however. Upgrade your incandescent lights to LEDs to enjoy reduced power usage and a longer lifespan. They cost more up-front but offer years of savings, so they’re totally worth it!

Switch to Solar Power

The smartest energy move you can make at any time is switching to solar power. This renewable energy option can significantly reduce your monthly bill, and you help the planet, too! There’s a lot to consider when looking for the right solar panels, but your time spent researching will pay off big-time when you see your energy bill shrink.

Now that you know how to reduce your energy bill during the winter, enjoy the holidays without worrying about excess spending (other than on gifts, of course)!