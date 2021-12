Gerald “Jerry” K. Atcheson, age 75, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on December 18 at Penn Highlands. He was born in Punxsutawney on November 27, 1946 to the late Marion and Violet (Fiscus) Atcheson. Surviving is his wife Leona Atcheson of Brookville, brother Richard Atcheson of Brookville, sister Roxanne Trayer of Brookville and nephew Wayne (Debbie) Fitzgerald of Clarington and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gerald-jerry-k-atcheson/