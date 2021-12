Dr. James Clouser, 58, of Dawsonville, Ga, passed away on December 12, 2021 following a brief illness. Jim was born on December 11, 1963 in DuBois, Pa, to Charles and Mary (Lombardo) Clouser. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in DuBois in 1982 and was a member of Saint Catherine of Siena Church throughout his life in DuBois. He […]

