CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Government is extending its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program to its elected officials, excluding the county commissioners.

Originally, Commissioners John A. Sobel, board chairman, Tony Scotto and David Glass notified county employees of the incentive by memo Monday, Dec. 6.

“We’ve been offering the incentive to our employees,” Sobel said Tuesday, “but since then, the subject of also extending it to our elected officials, other than the commissioners, has come up.

“It’s our understanding that it can be provided, if the Salary Board votes to do so, but the commissioners have already decided that we will not be included.

“Elected officials who have ‘power of the purse’ can’t use funds to reimburse themselves, nor do we want to create the impression that we do.

“But other elected officials who’ve chosen to get vaccinations and or booster shots should be entitled to (the incentive) for their conscious efforts to protect their staff, families and the public.”

With the Salary Board’s approval Tuesday, the county is now offering $300 to COVID-19-vaccinated officials/employees, as well as an additional $200 to those who have received a booster shot.

The county is using coronavirus relief funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.

The incentive expires March 1, 2022. To be eligible, any official/employee must show their vaccination card(s) to Human Resources Director Marianne Sankey. Copies will not be accepted.

Anyone who has lost their vaccine card is being advised to contact their doctor, pharmacy or hospital, etc., which provided their immunization, for a replacement.

Officials/employees who have not yet been vaccinated are eligible for the $300 payment after their first dose of either the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The $200 booster payment is only payable once (for any of the aforementioned vaccine brands), even if additional boosters are authorized before March 1, 2022.

Sobel said previously it’s been the commissioners’ recommendation that county staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others.

“The best way to protect one’s self from the virus is the vaccine and, if eligible, a booster, but we didn’t – in any way – want to do a mandate or order.”