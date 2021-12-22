HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield Bison traveled to Hollidaysburg to welcome the Tigers to the Mountain League and blasted their hosts 60-12, the lone points given up by the Bison being two forfeits.

Clearfield raised their record to 3-0 on the season with the relatively easy win, while the Tigers dropped to 0-2.

The Bison had six pins, four in the first period, one tech fall, a major decision, a regular decision, and two forfeits to get to 60 points.

The match started at 138 and the Bison raced out to an insurmountable 43-0 lead before the teams traded forfeits from 106 to 120.

Picking up falls for the Bison were Nolan Barr (5-2 overall) at 138, Luke Freeland (5-2) at 145, Will Domico (6-3) at 152, Carter Chamberlain (4-2) at 189, Oliver Billotte (3-0) at 285, and Adam Rougeux (1-3) at 126.

The 16-0 tech fall was by Brady Collins 1(7-1) at 132, the major decision by Mark McGonigal (7-1 and 91st career win) at 172, the 3-0 regular decision by Hayden Kovalick (7-1) at 215, and the two forfeits were received by Karson Kline (3-3) at 160 and Xaiver Lutz (1-0) at 113.

The Bison (3-0) will travel to Punxsutawney Thursday night to face the Chucks (3-4)