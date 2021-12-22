HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield Bison traveled to Hollidaysburg to welcome the Tigers to the Mountain League and blasted their hosts 60-12, the lone points given up by the Bison being two forfeits.
Clearfield raised their record to 3-0 on the season with the relatively easy win, while the Tigers dropped to 0-2.
The Bison had six pins, four in the first period, one tech fall, a major decision, a regular decision, and two forfeits to get to 60 points.
The match started at 138 and the Bison raced out to an insurmountable 43-0 lead before the teams traded forfeits from 106 to 120.
Picking up falls for the Bison were Nolan Barr (5-2 overall) at 138, Luke Freeland (5-2) at 145, Will Domico (6-3) at 152, Carter Chamberlain (4-2) at 189, Oliver Billotte (3-0) at 285, and Adam Rougeux (1-3) at 126.
The 16-0 tech fall was by Brady Collins 1(7-1) at 132, the major decision by Mark McGonigal (7-1 and 91st career win) at 172, the 3-0 regular decision by Hayden Kovalick (7-1) at 215, and the two forfeits were received by Karson Kline (3-3) at 160 and Xaiver Lutz (1-0) at 113.
The Bison (3-0) will travel to Punxsutawney Thursday night to face the Chucks (3-4)
|Weight
|Summary
|HAH
|CAH
|138
|Nolan Barr (Clearfield Area Hs) over Mitchell Baronner (Hollidaysburg Area Hs) (Fall 1:07)
|0
|6
|145
|Luke Freeland (Clearfield Area Hs) over Quinton Ritchey (Hollidaysburg Area Hs) (Fall 1:05)
|0
|12
|152
|Will Domico (Clearfield Area Hs) over Gaige Rabenstein (Hollidaysburg Area Hs) (Fall 4:49)
|0
|18
|160
|Karson Kline (Clearfield Area Hs) FORFEIT
|0
|24
|172
|Mark McGonigal (Clearfield Area Hs) over Aaron Sleeth (Hollidaysburg Area Hs) (MD 13-3)
|0
|28
|189
|Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield Area Hs) over Luke Onkst (Hollidaysburg Area Hs) (Fall 0:26)
|0
|34
|215
|Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield Area Hs) over Nickolas Eppihimer (Hollidaysburg Area Hs) (Dec 3-0)
|0
|37
|285
|Oliver Billotte (Clearfield Area Hs) over Rally Hoover (Hollidaysburg Area Hs) (Fall 1:08)
|0
|43
|106
|Carson Krupka (Hollidaysburg Area Hs) FORFEIT
|6
|43
|113
|Xavier Lutz (Clearfield Area Hs) FORFEIT
|6
|49
|120
|James Bialo (Hollidaysburg Area Hs) FORFEIT
|12
|49
|126
|Adam Rougeux (Clearfield Area Hs) over Noah Horne (Hollidaysburg Area Hs) (Fall 2:43)
|12
|55
|132
|Brady Collins (Clearfield Area Hs) over Jacob Brua (Hollidaysburg Area Hs) (TF 16-0 2:26)
|12
|60