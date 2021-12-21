GANT Live Trivia is back this year with a special holiday- themed event on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

GANT News Facebook followers can play along from the comfort of their own homes when we go live at 6 p.m. Players will be competing for a chance to win $100 in cash.

Here is how it works:

Visit the GANT News Facebook page at game time

at game time You will be given a series of multiple choice and true or false holiday-related trivia questions with 10 seconds to answer

The winner will be selected from a random drawing of all the correct answers received. A bonus point will be awarded for each person who shares the game once it goes live

All validated winners will be contacted to receive their prize.

Be sure to join the GANT Live Trivia Facebook group for upcoming event announcements.

Rules: You must be 18 years or older and a resident within 50 miles of Clearfield County to play. No purchase is necessary. Immediate family members of GANT Media LLC, Blaine Digital, Wise Choice Video and applicable sponsors and partners are prohibited from playing. Prizes are not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. The game is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible players. GANT Media, LLC has the right, in its sole discretion, to maintain the integrity of the contest. The receipt by winner of the prize offered in this contest is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal and state laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THE OFFICIAL RULES BY ANY WINNER (AT SPONSOR’S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN SUCH WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER OF THE GAMES AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED. For complete rules visit our contest page.