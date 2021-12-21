Some people view a job as nothing more than a means to support their desired lifestyle. Others, however, may wish to pursue a profession that provides them with a deeper sense of purpose — like helping keep people safe. If you fall into the latter category, consider taking up one of these meaningful jobs that involve protecting people.

Firefighter

When thinking of jobs that involve keeping people safe, one of the first ones that probably comes to mind is firefighting. Firefighters protect people in many ways — from educating the community about fire safety to rescuing people from burning buildings and responding to emergency calls.

If you choose to pursue this career, it’s important to recognize the safety risks. While firefighters can reduce the dangers they face in their career by wearing proper personal protective equipment, following strict training regimes, and adhering to proper safety protocol, they cannot fully eliminate the peril. As such, those who pursue this career path should make sure they’re prepared to put themself at great risk.

Police Officer

Similar to firefighting, becoming a police officer is a common career path for those interested in helping protect others. In this profession, some of the most prominent responsibilities include responding to disturbances, observing suspicious activities, and enforcing federal, state, and local laws. Essentially, they are tasked with the job of protecting victims or potential victims from harm.

911 Dispatcher

If you’re looking for a job that will allow you to protect people without putting yourself in immediate danger, consider a career as a 911 dispatcher. You’ll be tasked with the responsibility of receiving and responding to calls from people experiencing an emergency. You’ll ask pertinent questions to gain important information necessary to dispatch the help the caller needs.

Occupational Health and Safety Officer

Occupational health and safety officers play a crucial role in protecting people in the workplace. Essentially, they develop, enhance, and implement safety plans in various places of work to keep employees safe. By pursuing this career, you could significantly reduce the number of workplace injuries and accidents.

Child Protective Services Specialist

Another meaningful job that involves protecting peopleis a child protective services specialist. By pursuing this career path, you will have the opportunity to protect innocent children from abuse and neglect — which is perhaps one of the most rewarding jobs in existence. Key job responsibilities of this role include investigating reports of child abuse and neglect, conducting home evaluations, and providing necessary protective services to children who need them.