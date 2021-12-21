CURWENSVILLE — Coming off of a pair of wins against Mount Union and Moshannon Valley, the Lady Tide of Curwensville were in a place they have not been in a while, above the .500 mark heading into the holiday season. With the momentum on their side, the Tide welcomed in the Lady Vikings of Glendale for an evening tip inside Patton Hall on Tuesday.

That momentum came to an abrupt halt as the visiting squad were overwhelming in every aspect of the game. Rebounds, possessions, and overall gameplay fell the way of the Lady Vikings in a 50-14 performance that handed Curwensville its second loss on the season.

The first quarter started quickly as the Lady Tide had trouble rebounding and blocking shots, especially on the inside when Minyah Easterling worked into the paint. With her teammates feeding her opportunities, she bucketed six of the team’s 12 points in the first stanza. At the same time, the Lady Tide would get some good looks for the bucket, but nothing would fall. Along with a quartet of missed free throws, Curwensville went 0-for-14 in overall shooting in the first eight minutes, something they could not recover from.

It was more of the same in the second quarter as Curwensville could not stop the shooting of their opposition. Glendale finished the night 23-for-42 shooting, as Easterling accounted for a game-high 15 points, plus four rebounds and three steals.

Madison Peterson would add in another eight points, while leading the Lady Vikings in assists with six.

Glendale took a 31-8 lead into the second half, and it took just over two minutes before the Mercy Rule clock went into effect as the Tide could not figure out a way to combat the size and momentum that the Lady Vikings had the entire game. Curwensville committed 24 turnovers in the game, with a majority coming off miscues and bad passes, and finished the night with an abysmal 6-for-33 on the night shooting. Alyssa Bakaysa would be one of only three Lady Tide that would score, finishing with the team-high six points, plus six rebounds, three steals and a trio of blocks. The Freyer sisters, Joslynne and Karleigh, accounted for the remaining eight points, scoring four each.

Curwensville didn’t fair any better in the junior varsity game, losing a low-scoring 27-17 contest.

Following the loss, Curwensville (3-2) has a long break before hitting the court again. The team will get to celebrate Christmas, but will be back inside Patton Hall on Wednesday, December 29, for their annual post-holiday game against the Lady Bison of Clearfield. Junior varsity will tip at 6 p.m. while the varsity game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Glendale 12 19 11 8 – 50

Curwensville 0 8 2 4 – 14

Glendale – 50

Casey Kuhn 3 0-0 7, Riley Best 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Sinclair 3 0-0 6, Minyah Easterling 7 1-2 15, Madison Peterson 4 0-0 8, Breann Kuhn 4 0-0 8, Caitlyn Rydbom 0 0-0 0, Ariann Richards 0 0-0 0, Cindy Richards 0 0-0 0, Kaprice Cavalet 1 0-0 2, Makenna Holes 0 0-0 0, Jenna Sutton 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23 1-2 50.

Curwensville – 14

Alyssa Bakaysa 3 0-0 6, Kyra Henry 0 0-2 0, Austyn Guiher 0 0-0 0, Joslynne Freyer 2 0-0 4, Skylar Pentz 0 0-0 0, Karleigh Freyer 2 0-0 4, Jaiden Weber 0 0-2 0, Savannah Carfley 0 0-0 0, Desaray Cossar 0 0-0 0, Janelle Passmore 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Price 0 0-2 0, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Rachelle Anderson 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 6 0-8 14.

GAME STATISTICS

Glendale/Curwensville

Shooting: 20-43/6-33

Rebounds: 19/18

Fouls: 11/5

Turnovers: 12/24

Three-Point Shooting: B. Kuhn-2, C. Kuhn