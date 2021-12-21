FLINTON – The Curwensville Golden Tide provided fans with bonus basketball on Monday night as the team needed double-overtime to come out on top with a road win over Glendale by a final score of 80-75 and even their record at 2-2.



Ty Terry had the hot hand for the Tide as he finished with a game high 42 points on six three pointers and a solid 10 for 11 from the charity stripe. He was joined in double-figures by Davis Fleming with 10 who hit a pair of free throws in double-overtime that were key in Curwensville outscoring the Vikings 10 to five in the period.



Also in the scoring column were Parker Wood and Danny McGarry who each chipped in with eight points on the evening. Rounding out the scoring was Andrew Wassil with four, Grant Swanson with three, and Chandler English who also had three for the Tide.



Curwensville Head Basketball Coach Matt Wassil talked about Terry sharing the basketball which has been a key factor in their last two victories in helping to create more balanced scoring.



“Ty Terry is one of the best players in the area,” said Wassil. “He is capable of making the game so much easier for everyone else if he buys into sharing the ball. He has the last two games really bought into our game plan and our offensive mindset, and it shows in the box score.”



Despite going down early in the ball game and even in parts of overtime, the Golden Tide showed toughness to keep battling to the end to come out with the victory.



“I think we have grown with some of our guys having more experience, and some of our younger guys have been stepping up and learning from guys like Ty Terry and Danny McGarry on how to handle situations. I was proud of the way our guys battled, stuck with it, and made plays when we had to.”



Coach Wassil was also proud of the way some of his players stepped up in the scoring column in this one, including 10 big points from freshman Davis Fleming and eight more from sophomore Parker Wood.



“We had a freshman in Davis Fleming getting 10, a sophomore Parker Wood with eight, and Danny McGarry who is just solid all-around and always covering the other team’s best player.; he had eight. We just got a few contributions from everyone. The reason that’s able to happen is because we are sharing the ball and playing team basketball. When we are playing team basketball, we are pretty tough on offense.”



The Vikings feature just 10 players on their varsity roster, but they certainly proved they can play as seven different players were able to find their way into the scoring column as Mason Peterson had the hot hand from deep. He connected on seven three-pointers and led the Vikings with 24 points for the game. He was joined in double-figures by Justin Jasper and Logan Cree who each chipped in 13 points.



After a win over Moshannon Valley on Friday, the Golden Tide showed they were not satisfied with one victory as they use this hard-fought win to carry into their upcoming games against Philipsburg-Osceola and Bald Eagle Area after the Christmas holiday.



“Pulling this win out in double-overtime gives us some momentum going into the new year and the holiday,” Wassil said. “We do play at Philipsburg two games with one against Philipsburg-Osceola and the other against Bald Eagle. I think winning this game here really gives us some momentum going into those two games.”



Curwensville will take the court again next week on Tuesday, December 28 as they take on Bald Eagle Area at the Philipsburg-Osceola tournament. The game time is for 6:00 p.m.

CURWENSVILLE – 80

Andrew Wassil 1 1-2 4, Ty Terry 4 10-11 42, Connor Luzier 0 0-0 0, Tyler Lee 0 0-0 0, Danny Mcgarry 3 2-4 8, Grant Swanson 4 1-4 3, Davis Fleming 2 4-4 10, Chandler English 0 1-2 3, Braeden Holland 1 0-0 0, Parker Wood 5 0-0 8, Ayden Sutika 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 20 19-27 80.



GLENDALE – 75



Justin Jasper 5 3-7 13, Landon Smeal 5 0-0 8, Logan Cree 4 5-6 13, Connor Potutschnig 0 0-2 7, Mason Peterson 5 1-2 24, Tanner Holes 2 0-0 0, Logan Miller 0 0-0 0, Logan Krepps 0 2-2 4, Jacob Lukehart 2 0-0 0, Landon Mcgarvey 1 0-0 2, TOTALS 22 9-19 75



SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 14 15 18 13 10 10 80

GLENDALE 19 10 15 16 10 5 75

THREE-POINTERS: CURWENSVILLE – 9 Terry 6, Fleming 2, Wassil 1 GLENDALE – 10 Peterson 7, Jasper 2, Potutschnig 1