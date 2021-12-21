CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced on Monday that Brookville graduate Brock Zacherl, a former All-American and Clarion grad, has been elevated to the position of interim assistant coach. (Photo courtesy of Clarion University) Zacherl previously served as a volunteer assistant coach from 2019 until the present. He takes the place of Nathan Kraisser, who […]

