CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Chris Weibel’s coaching tenure with the Clarion University football program got off to a rousing start in 2015 with seven consecutive wins to start the season. Since, the going has been rough for Weibel and the Golden Eagles. On Tuesday, the university made the decision to move on from Weibel, who was an All-American quarterback for […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-head-coach-chris-weibel-dismissed-by-clarion-university/