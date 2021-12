SOUTH FAYETTE — The Clearfield Junior High Wrestling team participated in the Joe Iagnemma Tournament at South Fayette High School this past weekend. The team placed third out of 28 teams with seven individual place winners.

The Bison will be back in dual meet action this week traveling to Hollidaysburg on Tuesday and to Punxsutawney on Thursday. They will then host the Square One Holiday Classic Junior High Tournament on Wednesday, December 29.