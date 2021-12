Benjamin R. “Ben” Simpson of Rockton, PA passed away suddenly at home on December 19, 2021, after a lengthy battle with multiple health issues. Ben was born in DuBois, PA on October 1, 1954 and was a 1972 graduate of DuBois Area High School. He then opened up S&S Kawasaki with his brother, Mike Simpson. Ben loved racing motorcycles with […]

