Aaliyah Nikole Williams of DuBois, PA passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. She was 18 years old. On May 11, 2003 Aaliyah was born in DuBois to the parents of Laura Wascovich of DuBois and David Williams of Johnston, SC, both survive. Aaliyah graduated with honors with the class of 2021 at DuBois […]

