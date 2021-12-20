NEW BETHLEHEM — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team went 4-1 at the Redbank Valley Duals on Saturday, suffering their first loss of the year, but still sit at 6-1 overall, ending a very successful first week of action.
The six dual meet wins are as many matches as they wrestled all year last year when they finished the season 2-4 in dual meet action.
The lone loss on the day was a close one, 33-30 to Kane. The Tide then ran off four straight wins over Ridgway 55-6, Youngsville 45-9, Bradford 42-24, and Clarion 39-21.
Going 5-0 on the day, and raising their season records to 7-0 overall, were Damian Brady, Jake Carfley, Ryder Kuklinskie, and Trenton Guiher.
Alex Shaffer went 3-0 to up his record to 4-1. Logan Aughenbaugh went 4-1 and is now 5-2 overall.
Nik Fegert was 3-1 on the day and is 4-2 on the season. Going 3-2 for the day were Zach Shaffer (3-3 overall), Chase Irwin (3-4), and Brennen Moore (4-3).
Next up for the Tide will be Tuesday night when they hit the road and travel to at Bellwood Antis.
Bout by bout vs. Kane:
|Kane
|Cville
|106
|Damian Brady (Curwensville Area Hs) over Kayin Bard (Kane Area Hs) (Fall 2:19)
|0
|6
|113
|NO MATCH
|0
|6
|120
|Jake Carfley (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|0
|12
|126
|NO MATCH
|0
|12
|132
|Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|0
|18
|138
|Harley Morris (Kane Area Hs) FORFEIT
|6
|18
|145
|Reece Bechakas (Kane Area Hs) over Zach Shaffer (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 3:03)
|12
|18
|152
|Alex Bechakas (Kane Area Hs) over James Strong (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 1:23)
|18
|18
|160
|Luke Ely (Kane Area Hs) over Logan Augenbaugh (Curwensville Area Hs) (Dec 5-0)
|21
|18
|172
|Addison Plants (Kane Area Hs) over Chase Irwin (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 2:21)
|27
|18
|189
|Alex Shaffer (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|27
|24
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville Area Hs) over Braden Rockwell (Kane Area Hs) (Fall 1:03)
|27
|30
|285
|Shawn Nystrom (Kane Area Hs) over Brennen Moore (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 4:25)
|33
|30
Bout by bout vs. Ridgway:
|Cville
|Ridw
|113
|NO MATCH
|0
|0
|120
|Jake Carfley (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|6
|0
|126
|NO MATCH
|6
|0
|132
|Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|12
|0
|138
|Nik Fegert (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|18
|0
|145
|Zach Shaffer (Curwensville Area Hs) over Samuel Wolff (Ridgway Area Hs) (Fall 0:22)
|24
|0
|152
|Tyler Merritt (Ridgway Area Hs) over James Strong (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 0:56)
|24
|6
|160
|Logan Augenbaugh (Curwensville Area Hs) over Aidan Cristini (Ridgway Area Hs) (Fall 0:56)
|30
|6
|172
|Chase Irwin (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|36
|6
|189
|Alex Shaffer (Curwensville Area Hs) over Eddie Sweitzer (Ridgway Area Hs) (Dec 10-8)
|39
|6
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville Area Hs) over Mikey Steis (Ridgway Area Hs) (MD 11-1)
|43
|6
|285
|Brennen Moore (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|49
|6
|106
|Damian Brady (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|55
|6
Bout by bout vs. Youngsville
|120
|NO MATCH
|0
|0
|126
|Jake Carfley (Curwensville Area Hs) over Ian Mancuso (Youngsville Hs) (Dec 4-0)
|3
|0
|132
|Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville Area Hs) over Michael Carnahan (Youngsville Hs) (Fall 0:22)
|9
|0
|138
|Nik Fegert (Curwensville Area Hs) over Gavin Olson (Youngsville Hs) (Fall 0:18)
|15
|0
|145
|Logan McDonald (Youngsville Hs) over Zach Shaffer (Curwensville Area Hs) (Dec 5-4)
|15
|3
|152
|Aidan Mancuso (Youngsville Hs) over James Strong (Curwensville Area Hs) (Dec 2-1)
|15
|6
|160
|Logan Augenbaugh (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|21
|6
|172
|Caden McCune (Youngsville Hs) over Ethan Seigel (Curwensville Area Hs) (Dec 4-0)
|21
|9
|189
|Chase Irwin (Curwensville Area Hs) over Griffen Daley (Youngsville Hs) (Fall 1:05)
|27
|9
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|33
|9
|285
|Brennen Moore (Curwensville Area Hs) over Cody Jespersen (Youngsville Hs) (Fall 3:11)
|39
|9
|106
|Damian Brady (Curwensville Area Hs) over Allyson Henry (Youngsville Hs) (Fall 0:17)
|45
|9
|113
|NO MATCH
|45
|9
Bout by bout vs. Bradford:
|Cville
|Brad
|126
|Caleb Dougherty (Bradford Area Hs) FORFEIT
|0
|6
|132
|Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|6
|6
|138
|Nik Fegert (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|12
|6
|145
|Elijah Fitton (Bradford Area Hs) over Zach Shaffer (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 0:22)
|12
|12
|152
|Brett Thompson (Bradford Area Hs) over James Strong (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 1:02)
|12
|18
|160
|Lucas Laktash (Bradford Area Hs) over Jarett Anderson (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 1:50)
|12
|24
|172
|Logan Augenbaugh (Curwensville Area Hs) over Cascius Rissmiller (Bradford Area Hs) (Fall 1:37)
|18
|24
|189
|Chase Irwin (Curwensville Area Hs) over Christopher Rodriguez (Bradford Area Hs) (Dec 5-3)
|21
|24
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville Area Hs) over Ashton Smith (Bradford Area Hs) (Fall 4:43)
|27
|24
|285
|Brennen Moore (Curwensville Area Hs) over Chase Gray (Bradford Area Hs) (Fall 1:12)
|33
|24
|106
|NO MATCH
|33
|24
|113
|Damian Brady (Curwensville Area Hs) over Angel Dominguez-Santiago (Bradford Area Hs) (Fall 1:26)
|39
|24
|120
|Jake Carfley (Curwensville Area Hs) over Devan Poe (Bradford Area Hs) (Dec 5-3)
|42
|24
Bout by bout vs. Clarion:
|Cville
|Clar
|132
|Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|6
|0
|138
|Mason Gourley (Clarion Area Hs) over Nik Fegert (Curwensville Area Hs) (Dec 7-6)
|6
|3
|145
|Zach Shaffer (Curwensville Area Hs) over Holden Sparks (Clarion Area Hs) (Fall 4:55)
|12
|3
|152
|Ashton Rex (Clarion Area Hs) over James Strong (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 3:01)
|12
|9
|160
|Logan Augenbaugh (Curwensville Area Hs) over Breckin Rex (Clarion Area Hs) (Fall 1:27)
|18
|9
|172
|Caleb Edmonds (Clarion Area Hs) over Chase Irwin (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 1:52)
|18
|15
|189
|Alex Shaffer (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|24
|15
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville Area Hs) over Logan Edmonds (Clarion Area Hs) (Dec 6-1)
|27
|15
|285
|Josh Beal (Clarion Area Hs) over Brennen Moore (Curwensville Area Hs) (Inj. [time])
|27
|21
|106
|Damian Brady (Curwensville Area Hs) over Logan Powell (Clarion Area Hs) (Fall 0:45)
|33
|21
|113
|NO MATCH
|33
|21
|120
|Jake Carfley (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|39
|21
|126
|NO MATCH
|39
|21