NEW BETHLEHEM — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team went 4-1 at the Redbank Valley Duals on Saturday, suffering their first loss of the year, but still sit at 6-1 overall, ending a very successful first week of action.

The six dual meet wins are as many matches as they wrestled all year last year when they finished the season 2-4 in dual meet action.

The lone loss on the day was a close one, 33-30 to Kane. The Tide then ran off four straight wins over Ridgway 55-6, Youngsville 45-9, Bradford 42-24, and Clarion 39-21.

Going 5-0 on the day, and raising their season records to 7-0 overall, were Damian Brady, Jake Carfley, Ryder Kuklinskie, and Trenton Guiher.

Alex Shaffer went 3-0 to up his record to 4-1. Logan Aughenbaugh went 4-1 and is now 5-2 overall.

Nik Fegert was 3-1 on the day and is 4-2 on the season. Going 3-2 for the day were Zach Shaffer (3-3 overall), Chase Irwin (3-4), and Brennen Moore (4-3).

Next up for the Tide will be Tuesday night when they hit the road and travel to at Bellwood Antis.

