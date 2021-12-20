WOODLAND – Few would think that central Pennsylvania is home to a mouth-watering barbecue joint.

Of course, that is until they’ve grabbed a bite to eat at Gio’s BBQ, 2829 Woodland Bigler Hwy., Woodland.

For 40 years, Dave Panasiti, former Gio’s BBQ owner, proudly served some of the best barbecue around.

He rightfully earned this recognition because of his self-created sauces and mouth-watering ribs.

But now Panasiti has proudly “passed the torch” to Daniel Royer Jr., of Woodland to continue the Gio’s tradition.

While the business transition officially occurred Dec. 9, it’s been in the works since March.

Panasiti and Royer have been friends for a number of years. Royer is also widely-known for Royer’s Concessions.

Royer’s father, Dan Royer Sr., started the family business in 1972. Royer (Jr.) has been part of the business since age 16.

“The recipes and unique sauces Dave (Panasiti) created, as well as the foundation of a self-built business that is highly-regarded among the local community make Gio’s one-of-a-kind,” Royer (Jr.) said.

The Royer family is shown in front of Gio’s BBQ earlier this month. Provided photo.

In addition to its sit-down restaurant, Gio’s also has a convenience store and gas station, which are operating as normal.

Royer (Jr.) plans to implement online ordering and a rewards program, as well as expand its unrivaled sauce lineup.

Royer (Jr.) is excited to carry on the legacy that Panasiti has built over the past 40 years.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported Gio’s for the last 40 years and Royer’s Concessions for almost 50 years,” he said.

“We appreciate your support and look forward to serving the local community for many years to come.”

For more information, visit Gio’s BBQ on Facebook or online at http://www.giosbbq.net/.