Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about a female who had been sleeping in a vehicle at a South Second Street business for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, police located the female and allegedly determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance. She was subsequently taken into custody.
- Police responded to a report about a possibly intoxicated individual in the area of the Clearfield Riverwalk. Police located the male and found him to be okay.
- Police responded to a report of harassment in the area of High Street. One male told police that another male had “twisted his wrist,” but he did not want to pursue charges. The parties were advised to separate.
- Police responded to a possible break-in, in the area of West Fifth Street where a male was observed climbing through the window of a residence. Police located the male and learned that he had locked himself out of his residence.
- Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of Nichols Street. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police conducted a vehicle stop on Fulton Street, which resulted in one of the occupants being found to have an active warrant. Controlled substances were also allegedly seized from inside the vehicle.
- Police maintained security at local schools on Dec. 17, due to a viral Tik Tok video that potentially threatened school safety.
- Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Hannah Street business. Police located the individual and found him to be okay.
- Police responded to a report of an unresponsive male at a Reed Street address. Police and EMS arrived on-scene and found the male having a medical emergency. EMS transported the male to the hospital.
- Police responded to a report of a structure fire in the area of NW Third Avenue. Police and fire arrived on-scene and observed smoke inside the residence with no visible flames. Fire Crews determined the incident to be a minor electrical fire.
- Police assisted with a Wreaths Across America event.
- Police received a report about a male who was harassing workers inside a local business. Police arrived and instructed the male to stay off the property.
- Police responded to a report of a male demanding to speak with an officer. He said he was placed on hold for too long while speaking with an internet company. Police met with the male and informed him that the issue was not an emergency. Officers warned him of his actions.
- Police received a report of an individual trafficking a controlled substance into a local hospital. The suspected female allegedly transported a bottle containing the substance inside an empty soap box. Charges are to be filed.
Lawrence Township
- Police received multiple reports of an erratic driver near Dairy Queen along U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield, on Dec. 3. According to police, the driver was stopped in the Family Dollar parking lot and determined to be highly intoxicated. They were transported to the Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital for a legal blood draw.
- Police received a report of retail theft Dec. 16 at the Sapp Bros. Travel Center, Clearfield. As a result, a 33-year-old Hyde woman was cited through the district court.