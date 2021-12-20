CLEARFIELD – Joseph B. Bower Jr., chief executive officer of CNB Bank, recently announced the promotion of Leanne Kassab, CFMP, to the position of senior executive vice president/chief experience officer.

In this role, Kassab will oversee all areas of client and employee experience for the organization’s multiple delivery channels and over 700 employees located throughout the bank’s footprint in western Pennsylvania, western New York, central and northeastern Ohio and Roanoke, Va.

In addition to her most recent responsibilities as executive vice president of client experience that include marketing, online experience, card experience, training & development, communications, customer service, financial literacy and quality assurance standards, Kassab will now also oversee all areas of employee experience, talent acquisition, onboarding and employee engagement.

“We strive to make a positive difference in all of our communities and Leanne’s passion for customer and employee experience has been second to none,” said Bower. “Her leadership and dedication to the bank’s ongoing success for the last 25 years has led to this much-deserved promotion.”

Kassab joined the marketing team at CNB Bank in 1996 and was promoted to assistant marketing director in 2001, marketing officer in 2003, assistant vice president of marketing in 2008, vice president of marketing in 2012, and executive vice president of client experience in 2014 prior to her current position.

A native of Clearfield, Kassab graduated from Clearfield Area High School and went on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in business administration/marketing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Since then, she has earned six banking diplomas from the Professional Development Network.

In 2002, Kassab graduated with honors from the American Bankers Association (ABA) School of Bank Marketing and Management at the University of Colorado.

In 2003, she earned the Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP) designation from the Institute of Certified Bankers (CIB), a non-profit organization sponsored by the American Bankers Association, in Washington, D.C.

Kassab also graduated with honors from the PA Bankers Advanced School of Banking in 2011 and graduated with honors from PA Bankers Commercial Lending School in 2021. She currently serves as an ABA Bank Marketing Conference Advisory Board member and vice president of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) board of directors.