CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Planning Commission, which makes sure subdivision and land development plans meet the necessary requirements to protect the safety and property of local residents, is seeking new members.

The Planning Commission is a nine-member board made up of private citizens who review land development and subdivision plans.

Any municipality that does not have its own subdivision and land development ordinance falls under the county’s ordinance. Currently, 31 of the 50 municipalities in Clearfield County do not have their own subdivision and land development ordinance.

The planning commission currently has three open seats and any Clearfield County resident interested in serving on the planning commission should contact the Clearfield County Commissioners at 212 E. Locust St., Suite 112, Clearfield, PA 16830.

The planning commission meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., except in November and December, when it is held of the third Wednesday of the month because of the holidays. The meetings usually do not last more than an hour.

Planning Commission members often come from various backgrounds such as engineering, business, agriculture, government, etc.