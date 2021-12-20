DUBOIS – Students currently enrolled, or those considering enrollment in the Bachelor of Science in Business major at Penn State DuBois now have options available to them in two of the most in-demand fields for business professionals.

The new accounting option and data analytics option will provide students with a broadened education in specialized areas, preparing them to find success in a workforce hungry for professionals with their qualifications.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a 28 percent growth in data science fields is projected to take place by 2026.

Also, according to the BLS, nearly two million people in the United States were employed as accountants or auditors in 2020.

That number is expected to grow by seven percent by the year 2030. Those in the business program earning a Bachelor’s degree with either of these two options will be poised for success in these areas, while also mastering core business concepts like management and marketing that are the foundation of the business program curriculum.

Staying in pace with job market demands, the BS in Business option of Data Analytics will be the first undergraduate business data analytics program at Penn State, addressing the need of employers in Pennsylvania to have access to an educated workforce in the field of data analytic techniques.

Graduates will complete training needed to enter a rewarding and lucrative career in budget analysis, credit analysis, financial analysis, logistics analysis, management analysis and market research analysis.

The Accounting Option in the Bachelor of Science in Business degree will also provide an attractive opportunity for prospective students who have a desire to specialize in accounting, meeting a well-documented need in the Pennsylvania workforce for graduates who have an accounting background.

Those who graduate with this option will be prepared to sit for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam. They will also qualify for high-paying jobs as auditors, financial analysts, personal financial advisors and more.

Additionally, business majors enrolled in the accounting option will have the advantage of learning from one of the few educators in Pennsylvania who possesses a Ph.D. in accounting, Assistant Teaching Professor Lorna Hardin, who is also a CPA and a certified management accountant.

Students who have already earned a BS in business can also return to take courses in the accounting option. This option can be offered completely through virtual delivery in order to meet the busy schedules of working professionals, or the needs of other students who, for any reason, may be location bound and unable to attend in-person classes.

For more information on the BS in Business at Penn State DuBois and all options available, visit the Penn State DuBois Business Program acdemic options webpage.

For enrollment information, contact Admissions at 814-375-4720 or email duboisinfo@psu.edu For more enrollment information visit https://dubois.psu.edu/admissions.