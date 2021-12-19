HARRISBURG – Older adults and people with disabilities have until Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2020.

The departments of Revenue and Aging are reminding Pennsylvanians that the rebates are available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which benefits eligible Pennsylvanians, age 65 and older; widows and widowers, age 50 and older; and people with disabilities, age 18 and older.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to visit mypath.pa.gov to electronically file their rebate applications. This is the best way to ensure that your application is filed prior to the deadline later this month.

“We have put a lot of work in during recent years to make sure that the Pennsylvanians who are eligible for this program have an online filing option that is easy to use,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.

“We have already seen thousands of our residents take advantage of this online option this year. If you know anyone who might be eligible, please encourage them to visit mypath.pa.gov to fill out an application. We want to do everything that we can to ensure that everyone who is eligible receives this vital assistance.”

“The Pennsylvania Department of Aging provides support and advocates for older adults to age in their homes and communities for as long as they are able. With many seniors living on fixed incomes, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is a great opportunity for them to receive additional financial assistance by getting some money back on what they have paid out every year,” Secretary of Aging Robert Torres said.

“I encourage seniors who have not yet applied for their Property Tax/Rent Rebate to do so as soon as possible, and to use the Department of Revenue’s convenient online option to file quickly.”

How to Apply

After checking eligibility requirements, you can file your rebate application online by visiting myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s user-friendly online filing system.

Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account. Filing online gives you instant confirmation that your claim has been successfully filed.

Claimants also will have access to automatic calculators and other helpful features that are not available when filing a paper application. For those who wish to file via paper, they can download an application.

Qualified applicants should keep in mind that they will need to include the required documentation for property taxes or rent paid for the claim year when filing their applications. This information will be needed whether you’re filing online or on the paper application.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices. Applicants should call or email ahead to determine whether in-person appointments are being offered.

Visit the Property/Tax Rent Rebate page on the Department of Revenue’s website for further information on the program and how to apply for a rebate.

You can also use the Where’s My Rebate? tool to check on the status of your rebate. In order to do this, you will need your Social Security number, claim year, and date of birth.

About the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians, age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is one of five programs supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Since the program’s 1971 inception, older and disabled adults have received more than $7.1 billion in property tax and rent relief. The rebate program also receives funding from slots gaming.