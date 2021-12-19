HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that the 2021-22 Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF) is accepting grant applications for programs and services benefiting Pennsylvania veterans.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will award up to $1 million in VTF grants to non-profit organizations, veteran service organizations and county directors of veteran affairs across the state. Grant applications must be received no later than 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

“Through the Veterans’ Trust Fund grant program, we are able to partner with community organizations and county advocates to see that the needs of our veterans and their families are met after they return home from serving and sacrificing,” said Wolf.

“The generosity of Pennsylvanians who donate to the Fund is admired and appreciated throughout state government.”

Grants will be considered in the following areas:

Up to a total of $200,000 in grant funding is available for new, innovative or expanded programs or services operated by the county directors of veterans affairs or the Pennsylvania Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs. The areas of emphasis for applicants in this category are veterans’ outreach, veterans’ court programs and training and capacity building initiatives.

Up to $800,000 in VTF funding is available to veteran service organizations with 501(c)(19) status and non-profit organizations with a mission of serving Pennsylvania veterans granted 501(c)(3) status under the Internal Revenue Code. Funding priorities for applicants in this category are employment and education, behavioral health initiatives and other programs or services that address unmet needs of veterans and their families.

Since the grant program began in 2013, 205 grants totaling $5,191,860 have been awarded to organizations providing services to veterans in Pennsylvania.

“I have the pleasure of traveling the commonwealth, meeting many of our veterans and seeing first-had how the Veterans’ Trust Fund improves the lives of those who served,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA.

“These grants would not be possible without the continued generosity of Pennsylvanians who donate year-after-year. Thank you for caring about our veterans.”

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs or motor vehicle registrations; purchase Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plate, purchase Honoring our Women Veterans standard license plate; or make private donations.

The DMVA is authorized to solicit and accept donations to the VTF on behalf of the commonwealth. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or mailed to: PA Veterans’ Trust Fund, Edward Martin Hall, Bldg. 0-47, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.

To learn more about the VTF and the grant application process, visit www.vtf.pa.gov or follow DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva.