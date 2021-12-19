CLEARFIELD – Students in the Collision Repair program at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) recently restored a trailer for the Clearfield County Department of Public Safety.

Students removed rust and sanded the trailer to expose the bare metal, then used the spray booth to etch primer and sealer, and add two coats of single-stage urethane paint.

Next, they rewired the entire lighting system on the trailer. The trailer is used by County Emergency Management to transport their Polaris Ranger that is used for search and rescue.

In photo, from left to right, are: Darrin Dale, CCCTC Collision Repair instructor; Bryan Smith, Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School, Shyanne Rudy, Curwensville Area High School; Victoria Harner, Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School; and Steve Smith and Scott Mignot, Department of Public and Safety.