Benjamin Joseph Ananea, 68, of Punxsutawney, PA, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville. Ben was born on December 10, 1953, to the late Benjamin and Marie (Mihalich) Ananea in Cleveland, OH. Ben graduated from Bedford High School with the Class of 1972 in Bedford, OH. Ben served in the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/benjamin-joseph-ananea/