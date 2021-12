Virginia J. Matthews, 82, of St. Petersburg, passed away Thursday morning, December 16, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home in Sligo. Virginia was born in Montana, NJ, on March 23, 1939. She was the daughter of the late James F. and Lenora Burd Dunlap. She was a 1957 graduate of Victory High School. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid animal […]

