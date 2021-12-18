CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) SkillsUSA recently partnered with Resources to Empower Support and Transform Kinship Families (REST), a non-profit organization providing support for kinship families.

Both organizations came together, along with members of The Vine Church, who helped in the kitchen to provide Breakfast with Santa for grandparents who raise their grandchildren.

Each child received gifts and cookies, and families were able to enjoy a free breakfast and photo with Santa.