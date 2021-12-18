HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania recently protected 2,569 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future development, investing more than $7.2 million in state, county and township dollars. In 2021, Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, which leads the nation, approved 166 conservation easements covering 14,397 acres that will permanently remain productive farms. “Preserving farmland is an investment in feeding all of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvania-protects-30-farms-2569-acres-from-future-development/