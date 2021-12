Judith E. “Judy” Wells, age 61 of Reynoldsville, PA died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on March 31, 1960 in Curwensville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Joanne (Davidson) Black. She was married to Bernard “Bernie” Wells. He survives. Judy was a self-employed family day care provider and beautician. She enjoyed […]

