Michelle “Mickey” P. Boger-Wolfgang, age 56 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. She was born on August 24, 1965 in Fairfax County, VA. Mickey was the sparkle in every room she entered. She made friends everywhere she went, her bubbly personality leaving smiles in her wake. Dolphins, kitty cats, butterflies and glitter were […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/michelle-mickey-p-boger-wolfgang/