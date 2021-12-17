CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team upped their record to 2-0 on the young season by handing the Glendale Vikings a 36-21 loss, dropping them to 5-2 for the year.

The Tide picked up three falls, two regular decisions, one of which was in overtime, and two forfeits to get their 36 points. Glendale had three falls and a regular decision for their 21 points.

Damian Brady, Jake Carfley, and Zach Shaffer had the Tide falls, while James Strong and Alex Shaffer had the forfeits. Ryder Kuklinskie and Trenton Guiher had 6-4 and 4-2 wins respectively.

For Glendale, the Dubler brothers, Zeke and Suds, and Brock Smeal all had falls, while George Campbell won his match 5-0.

Curwensville takes their 2-0 record to the Redbank Valley Duals on Saturday.