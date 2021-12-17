CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team upped their record to 2-0 on the young season by handing the Glendale Vikings a 36-21 loss, dropping them to 5-2 for the year.
The Tide picked up three falls, two regular decisions, one of which was in overtime, and two forfeits to get their 36 points. Glendale had three falls and a regular decision for their 21 points.
Damian Brady, Jake Carfley, and Zach Shaffer had the Tide falls, while James Strong and Alex Shaffer had the forfeits. Ryder Kuklinskie and Trenton Guiher had 6-4 and 4-2 wins respectively.
For Glendale, the Dubler brothers, Zeke and Suds, and Brock Smeal all had falls, while George Campbell won his match 5-0.
Curwensville takes their 2-0 record to the Redbank Valley Duals on Saturday.
|Weight
|Summary
|CAH
|GLHS
|113
|Damian Brady (Curwensville Area Hs) over Ryder Krise (Glendale Hs) (Fall 5:58)
|6
|0
|120
|NO MATCH
|6
|0
|126
|Jake Carfley (Curwensville Area Hs) over Nate Storm (Glendale Hs) (Fall 1:27)
|12
|0
|132
|Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville Area Hs) over Zach Vereshack (Glendale Hs) (Dec 6-4)
|15
|0
|138
|George Campbell (Glendale Hs) over Nik Fegert (Curwensville Area Hs) (Dec 5-0)
|15
|3
|145
|Zach Shaffer (Curwensville Area Hs) over Dayton Johnson (Glendale Hs) (Fall 1:02)
|21
|3
|152
|James Strong (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|27
|3
|160
|Zeke Dubler (Glendale Hs) over Logan Augenbaugh (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 3:30)
|27
|9
|172
|Suds Dubler (Glendale Hs) over Chase Irwin (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 1:10)
|27
|15
|189
|Alex Shaffer (Curwensville Area Hs) FORFEIT
|33
|15
|215
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville Area Hs) over Britton Spangle (Glendale Hs) (SV-1 4-2)
|36
|15
|285
|Brock Smeal (Glendale Hs) over Brennen Moore (Curwensville Area Hs) (Fall 0:20)
|36
|21
|106
|NO MATCH
|0
|0