CLEARFIELD – Clearly Ahead Development held its annual luncheon Thursday at the new River’s Landing event center in downtown Clearfield.

The event center on the building’s second floor overlooks the West Branch of the Susquehanna River along the Clearfield Riverwalk and gives guests a panoramic view.

The second floor is home for Clearly Ahead offices, co-working space for young business startups and the approximate 2,100-sqare-foot event center.

The first floor was left as a “shell,” Rob Swales, chief executive officer, explained, so it could be 100 percent built out to suit the design plans of its two tenants.

In October Clearly Ahead announced Dented Keg Brewing Company, also known as DKBC, will open its second location at River’s Landing.

DKBC’s mission is plain and simple: offer great beer and food in a family-friendly environment while being a “friend” to the local community.

The brewery and restaurant will occupy 4,200 square feet of indoor dining and brewing space for its five-barrel brewing system to complement its 10-barrel system, located in Mars, Pa.

The location boasts over 1,000 square feet for outdoor dining, and DKBC will also exclusively cater special events held in the second-floor event space.

Current plans are for the restaurant and brewery to not only offer beer brewed in-house, but also other Pennsylvania-produced wines and spirits.

DKBC’s Clearfield location will have 12 taps of in-house brewed beers with both regular staples and rotating, small-batch specialties.

Like the Mars location, DKBC will offer a full menu with diverse and creative food offerings that complement its selection of beers and provides a unique catering experience for large, private parties.

“We made a phenomenal move by coming this far north,” said Matt McCullough, DKBC owner. “It’s just that small-town, community vibe we get here. We’re extremely excited.”

McCullough said reservations are already being taken for the event center and DKBC is targeting May 1, 2022 to open the brewery and restaurant.

Also, in October, Clearly Ahead announced Lezzer Realty Group was joining Keller Williams Advantage Realty of State College, and creating a regional office headquarters for the Lezzer Realty Group.

Lezzer Realty Group will occupy a corner suite at River’s Landing on the first floor along Market Street to satisfy the growing needs to field a real estate team in Clearfield and surrounding areas.

Swales said Clearly Ahead will host an official grand-opening celebration for River’s Landing this spring. More information will be released closer to the event.