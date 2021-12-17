HARRISBURG – Curwensville native, Heather Olsen, will have a chance to sing the National Anthem at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Friday announced the social media winners of the 2022 PA Farm Show National Anthem contest, “Oh, Say Can You Sing.”

Joining Olson in the farm show lineup will be other top vocalists from Armstrong, Berks, Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lancaster, Lebanon and Mifflin counties.

The top 20 finalists were selected by a panel of judges. Finalists were posted on Facebook for fan voting to determine the winners.

A contest winner will sing live at 8 a.m. each day of the 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show, from Jan. 8-15, and will be featured live on the PA Farm Show’s Facebook page.

Winners will also sing to open some of the week’s events. Olson will perform at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

“Farm Show is a time to celebrate our commonwealth, our nation and our pride in what our industry contributes to our economy and our way of life,” said Redding.

“These singers will help set a tone of unity and pride in commonwealth and country as we start each day of the 2022 PA Farm Show.”

Kallie Josephine Smith of Gordon, Schuylkill County, was the overall winner of the contest.

“The National Anthem is one of the most important and meaningful songs to have the honor to sing,” said Smith.

“I know that farming in Pennsylvania is a big deal, so it is an honor to sing for the farmers and ranchers of Pennsylvania who put food on our tables.

“Every time I sing the National Anthem, I get to show my pride for this country and state of Pennsylvania. I’m so excited to see all the animals and finally get to drink a PA Farm Show milkshake!”

Other winners, in the order of the date they will sing are listed below.

Saturday, Jan. 8

8 a.m. – Cheyenne Cramer, Vandergrift, Armstrong Co.

10 a.m. – Opening Ceremony – PA Dairy Princess State Royalty Team

Kelly Bliss, Alternate PA Dairy Princess, Trough Creek, Huntingdon Co.

Crystal Bomgardner, Alternate PA Dairy Princess, Jonestown, Lebanon Co.

Mikayla Davis, PA Dairy Princess, Leesport, Berks Co.

Sunday, Jan. 9

8 a.m. – Cheyenne Doell, New Florence, Indiana Co. and Gabrielle Wirick, Cramer, Indiana Co.

Monday, Jan. 10

8 a.m. – David Kaup, Tyrone, Blair Co.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

8 a.m. – Greg Irvin, Denver, Lancaster Co.

9:30 a.m. – Jr. Livestock Sale – Kalli Josephine Smith, Gordon, Schuylkill Co.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

8 a.m. – Sanai, Purkait, State College, Centre Co.

Thursday, Jan. 13

8 a.m. – Rodney Brenneman, Manheim, Lancaster Co.

Friday, Jan. 14

8 a.m. – Heather Olsen, Curwensville, Clearfield Co.

Saturday, Jan. 15

8 a.m. – Abigail Liebegott, Lewistown, Mifflin Co.

The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show will feature a return of fan-favorites like the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, famous Farm Show Food Court, bunny hopping and sheep shearing competitions (among hundreds of other competitive agricultural events), cooking demonstrations at the PA Preferred® Culinary Connection and more than one million square feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities and chances to engage with the people who power Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

To stay up-to-date on PA Farm Show news, visit farmshow.pa.gov or follow the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Facebook and Instagram.