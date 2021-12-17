CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough police arrested a local man on felony and misdemeanor charges following a shots-fired incident on Dec. 10.

Timothy E. Brown, 48, of Clearfield is charged with felony possession of firearm prohibited and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure (two counts).

He’s also charged with misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person (two counts), simple assault and disorderly conduct and one summary.

According to a department-issued news release, at around 3:16 p.m. Dec. 10, police were called to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 300-block of West Pine Street.

Lawrence Township police, Curwensville Borough police and Pennsylvania State Police also responded to the scene and officers established a perimeter.

A female exited the residence, advised officers that she discharged the firearm and stated Brown was still inside. She called Brown by phone and he also agreed to exit.

Officers secured the residence and reportedly located three pistols, as well as two holes consistent with gunshot damage.

Following an interview with the female, police learned Brown had fired the weapon. She also revealed that she’d been involved in an altercation with another individual.

This, she said, upset Brown so he located a 9mm handgun and fired two shots into a wall. Brown was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal history, police said.