CLEARFIELD – Jerry Kaufield, Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport manager, and David Schultz, airport authority chairman, on Thursday night encouraged Clearfield Borough Council to consider allocating more to the airport for 2022.

Kaufield pointed out that the Pennsylvania Grain Processing ethanol plant, Rural King and many other local businesses utilize the airport several times a year. This, in turn, creates business for local hotels and restaurants, which is vital to Clearfield’s economy.

Schultz also noted that there was a decrease in the budgeted allocation that they received from the borough since 2021. In 2021, the borough gave the airport $8,500 for its budget but for 2022, it provided $5,000.

Between the borough and Lawrence Township, Schultz said that the figure doesn’t even cover the insurance to keep it going.

He went on to mention that STAT MedEvac is also housed at the airport, and is a vital resource for the community for emergency care transportation.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott would like residents to be aware of a change in the traffic signal in the area of Bridge and Front streets.

The pedestrian pad now allows a “No Turn on Red” warning sign to come up when pedestrians use the button and cross the street.

In January, there will be a letter sent to PennDOT to ask them to research a possible future removal of the traffic lights at Third Street and Cherry Street and Turnpike Avenue and Nichol Street.

Residents are asked to hold comments or questions until the study has been done.

Leaf pick-up was completed Nov. 19. Residents are reminded that leaves for curbside must be bagged up in biodegradable bags.

Residents are also reminded to be mindful of what they are dropping off at the compost site. In the next week or two, the compost site will be locked down until most likely spring, according to Stott.

Council made a motion to advertise for gas and diesel bids as well as to appoint Stiffler McGraw as the borough’s engineers. Both motions passed.

Council also made a motion to advertise the meeting times for council and its boards and committees as well as to advertise for the reorganizational meeting to be held Jan. 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. Both motions passed.

Council made a motion to appoint Ann Jane Ross to the Second Ward Council position, beginning Jan. 3, 2022, as well as to appoint Edward Bartel to the airport authority and Rick Coudriet to the Planning Commission, beginning in January. All motions passed.

Council also authorized for Police Chief Vincent McGinnis to hire part-time police officers.

Council announced that the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Santa Tour will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, beginning at 5 p.m.

And Awaken514 Church will be hosting a non-denominational candle lighting, cocoa and carols in Lower Witmer Park on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. All are welcome.