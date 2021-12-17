HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 369 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, bringing the county-wide total to nearly 13,800 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 13,790 total cases since March of 2020 and 247 deaths.

Of those cases, 9,912 were reportedly confirmed and 3,878 were probable. County-wide, 28,282 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,874,155 total cases since March of 2020 and 35,183 deaths, but 90 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.