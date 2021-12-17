Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield Borough Police Department 814-765-7819 Name Age Address Violation Daniel M. Brodman 38 Clearfield Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay Alex N. Duncan 32 Clearfield Retail Theft/Failure to Respond Heather A. Edd 46 Clearfield Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay Susan A. Fedder 41 Clearfield Suspended License/Summons Undelivered Jessica M. Fluke 23 New Millport Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay Kristina A. Frank 26 Clearfield Expired Registration/Failure to Respond Alexander R. Frantz 19 Clearfield Criminal Mischief/Failure to Pay Patrick J. Harris 28 Grampian Harassment/Failure to Pay Carter L. Haywood 19 Brisbin Vandalism/Failure to Pay Glee A. High 46 Hyde Insurance Cancellation/Failure to Pay Victor G. Hill 51 Clearfield Parking Violation/Failure to Respond Pamela K. Hunt 52 West Decatur Overtime Parking/Failure to Pay Taylor L. Jarvis 30 Morrisdale Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay Brian S. Kitchen 44 Clearfield Suspended License/Failure to Pay Andrew W. Knepp 43 Clearfield Suspended License/Failure to Pay Christina A. Lebeau 48 Clearfield Parking Violation/Failure to Pay Jordan C. Lloyd 26 Clearfield Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay Nichole E. Maney 32 Clearfield Retail Theft/Failure to Pay Courtney M. Morgan 27 Grampian Harassment/Failure to Pay Heidi R. Ogden 31 Clearfield Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay Travis S. Pollick 43 Curwensville Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay Lindsey Shomo 31 Grampian Driving Without A License/Failure to Pay Daniel J. Sones 31 Hyde Public Drunkenness/Failure to Pay Melanie K. Suhoney 44 Osceola Mills Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered