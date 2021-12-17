Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield Borough Police Department
|814-765-7819
|Name
|Age
|Address
|Violation
|Daniel M. Brodman
|38
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|Alex N. Duncan
|32
|Clearfield
|Retail Theft/Failure to Respond
|Heather A. Edd
|46
|Clearfield
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Susan A. Fedder
|41
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Summons Undelivered
|Jessica M. Fluke
|23
|New Millport
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Kristina A. Frank
|26
|Clearfield
|Expired Registration/Failure to Respond
|Alexander R. Frantz
|19
|Clearfield
|Criminal Mischief/Failure to Pay
|Patrick J. Harris
|28
|Grampian
|Harassment/Failure to Pay
|Carter L. Haywood
|19
|Brisbin
|Vandalism/Failure to Pay
|Glee A. High
|46
|Hyde
|Insurance Cancellation/Failure to Pay
|Victor G. Hill
|51
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation/Failure to Respond
|Pamela K. Hunt
|52
|West Decatur
|Overtime Parking/Failure to Pay
|Taylor L. Jarvis
|30
|Morrisdale
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|Brian S. Kitchen
|44
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Andrew W. Knepp
|43
|Clearfield
|Suspended License/Failure to Pay
|Christina A. Lebeau
|48
|Clearfield
|Parking Violation/Failure to Pay
|Jordan C. Lloyd
|26
|Clearfield
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Nichole E. Maney
|32
|Clearfield
|Retail Theft/Failure to Pay
|Courtney M. Morgan
|27
|Grampian
|Harassment/Failure to Pay
|Heidi R. Ogden
|31
|Clearfield
|Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Pay
|Travis S. Pollick
|43
|Curwensville
|Expired Inspection/Failure to Pay
|Lindsey Shomo
|31
|Grampian
|Driving Without A License/Failure to Pay
|Daniel J. Sones
|31
|Hyde
|Public Drunkenness/Failure to Pay
|Melanie K. Suhoney
|44
|Osceola Mills
|Expired Registration/Summons Undelivered