HOLLIDAYSBURG — After starting the year in the friendly confines of the Bison Gymnasium, it was time to take the action on the road. Bison Head Coach Nate Glunt and his squad loaded the buses and made a southern trip down to Hollidaysburg for another Mountain League contest against the Golden Tigers.

The night ended up being same song, different environment, and it led to a 50-44 win for Clearfield, keeping their undefeated season intact.

Clearfield opened the night strong, but also were without one of their starters. Luke Pallo, who started the three prior games for the Bison, experienced what coaches said were back spasms in the prior game against St Marys. So, playing it safe, he was sidelined, and getting the start on the night was Nick Collins.

Despite the difference in lineup, Clearfield still was able to take an early lead and held a two-possession lead after the first quarter.

The Bison would hold the lead the entire way, despite having a tough third quarter.

On this night, Clearfield’s star was Cole Miller, pulling off a very difficult double-double, pulling in 22 points and 14 rebounds. Ryan Gearhart scored 16 points and Isaak Way finished in double digits as well, with 10 points and five rebounds.

Glunt after the game said that his team had a strong first half, but admitted the third quarter was a bit of a let down. Although they didn’t give up the lead, the Golden Tigers managed to keep it interesting.

But he praised his team for continuing to battle and continue to put in the work to win.

Clearfield (4-0) continues its run of Mountain League games as they play host to Bald Eagle on Monday for a 6 p.m. tip for the junior varsity squads. Varsity will follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 16 15 6 13 – 50

Hollidaysburg 12 8 11 13 – 44

CLEARFIELD – 50

Ryan Gearhart 7 1-2 16, Cole Miller 8 2-3 22, Isaak Way 5 0-0 10, Antonio Greslick 0 0-0 0, Nate Natoli 0 0-0 0, Nick Collins 1 0-0 2, Caleb Wilt 0 0-0 0, Kai Lynch 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 21 3-5 50.

HOLLIDAYSBURG – 44

Mason Goodman 5 0-0 12, Jack Naugle 0 0-0 0, Carson Rhodes 2 3-6 8, Jacob Hileman 3 2-3 11, Alan Wedel 1 0-0 3, Jake McGinnis 0 0-0 0, Cole Walter’s 3 0-0 7, Jon Holsopple 1 0-0 3. TOTALS 14 5-9 44.