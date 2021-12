William G. “Bill” Fox, 56, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday December 14, 2021 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 16 1965 to Charles John and Ora (Stephens) Fox in Brookville. Bill was self employed as the owner and operator of Bill’s Small Engine Repair. He worked at Brookville Wood […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-g-bill-fox/