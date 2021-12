Thomas F. Siegel, 67, of Tionesta passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 13, 2021. Born August 6, 1954 he was the son of Francis E. and Beatrice Gabler Siegel. He was a member of St. Michael Church in Fryburg and a graduate of North Clarion High School. On May 8, 1982 he was married to Tina Dehner Siegel and she […]

