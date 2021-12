Sara L. Nicholson, 76, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at her home. Born December 29, 1944, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late George and Judy (Perry) Gray. Her mother survives. Sara graduated from DuBois Area High School and attended the DuBois Business College. She was a licensed cometologist for many years and worked as a […]

