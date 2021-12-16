Cornflakes take the place of traditional rice cereal in these sweet no-bake Christmas cookies from our Test Kitchen. Dressed up with green food coloring and red candies, they’re a fun addition to cookie platters and dessert buffets. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

Ingredients

20 large marshmallows

2 tablespoons butter

Green food coloring

3 cups cornflakes

Red M&M’s minis (about 2 tablespoons)

Directions

Place marshmallows and butter in a microwave-safe bowl; microwave, uncovered, on high until butter is melted and marshmallows are puffed, about 45 seconds. Tint with green food coloring. Stir in cornflakes. On a waxed paper-lined baking sheet, divide mixture into 8 portions. With buttered hands, working quickly, shape each portion into a 3-in. wreath. Decorate immediately with M&M’s, pressing to adhere. Let stand until set.

Nutrition Facts

1 wreath: 134 calories, 4g fat (2g saturated fat), 9mg cholesterol, 116mg sodium, 25g carbohydrate (13g sugars, 0 fiber), 1g protein.