HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) announced Wednesday that $3 million in state funding will be granted to rehabilitate railway tracks across Clearfield and Cambria counties.

“Today’s tremendous investments in the Commonwealth’s railroad system will secure the effective delivery of essential goods to markets throughout Pennsylvania and across the nation,” said Langerholc, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.

“The Keystone State has the highest number of operating railroads in the country, which demonstrates the historic role of railroads in building our society.

“Investing in railways mitigates congestion on our highways and spurs economic development in our communities.”

R. J. Corman Railroad Group will use the funding to improve and replace railway tracks and rehabilitate five at-grade crossings along the Clearfield Cluster rail line. The rail line provides essential rail service to several industries within the community.

The funding is provided by the Rail Transportation Assistance Program under the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The total cost of the project is $4,285,714.